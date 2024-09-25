3,786 Shares in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) Bought by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,786 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,039,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mather Group LLC. increased its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 2,060.0% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Valmont Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 58.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Valmont Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $105,000. 87.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VMI stock opened at $286.52 on Wednesday. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $188.63 and a one year high of $307.67. The stock has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.75 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $281.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $257.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

Valmont Industries ( NYSE:VMI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $4.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.04 by $0.72. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 23.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 16.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.62%.

Several research firms have issued reports on VMI. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Valmont Industries from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Valmont Industries from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Valmont Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $332.50.

In other Valmont Industries news, CFO Timothy P. Francis sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.49, for a total transaction of $686,527.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,471 shares in the company, valued at $2,826,998.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Timothy P. Francis sold 2,300 shares of Valmont Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.49, for a total transaction of $686,527.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,826,998.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Theodor Werner Freye sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.12, for a total transaction of $480,192.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,105,942.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Valmont Industries, Inc operates as manufacturer of products and services for infrastructure and agriculture markets in the United States, Australia, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Agriculture. The company manufactures and distributes steel, pre-stressed concrete, composite structures for electrical transmission, substation, and distribution applications; and designs, engineers, and manufactures metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles and structures for lighting and transportation applications.

