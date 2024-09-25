First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) Shares Sold by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Free Report) by 43.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 652 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 501 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in First Citizens BancShares were worth $1,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 832 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 83.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,212 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,586,000 after buying an additional 6,931 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,675 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,377,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 14,331 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,335,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank raised its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 98.4% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 379 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on FCNCA shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of First Citizens BancShares from $2,100.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on First Citizens BancShares in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2,005.00 price objective for the company. Barclays increased their target price on First Citizens BancShares from $1,950.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on First Citizens BancShares from $1,950.00 to $2,150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded First Citizens BancShares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $1,900.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,962.90.

First Citizens BancShares Trading Down 5.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FCNCA opened at $1,856.96 on Wednesday. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,274.91 and a fifty-two week high of $2,174.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The company has a market cap of $26.98 billion, a PE ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1,953.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,767.15.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $50.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $44.91 by $5.96. First Citizens BancShares had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 18.19%. The business had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $52.60 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 200.92 earnings per share for the current year.

First Citizens BancShares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.64%.

First Citizens BancShares declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, July 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the bank to reacquire up to 12.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About First Citizens BancShares

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

Featured Articles

