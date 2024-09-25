Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Purchases 693 Shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Free Report) by 11.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,973 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 693 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in INGR. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ingredion by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,773,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,617,000 after acquiring an additional 427,496 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Ingredion by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,685,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,009,000 after purchasing an additional 125,543 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its stake in shares of Ingredion by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,018,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,765,000 after purchasing an additional 27,087 shares in the last quarter. Equity Investment Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 978,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,250,000 after buying an additional 26,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Ingredion by 2.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 759,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,125,000 after buying an additional 17,062 shares in the last quarter. 85.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ingredion alerts:

Insider Transactions at Ingredion

In related news, SVP Robert A. Ritchie sold 1,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $149,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,906 shares in the company, valued at $1,988,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Ingredion news, CEO James P. Zallie sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.02, for a total value of $134,020.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,040,070.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Robert A. Ritchie sold 1,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $149,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,988,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,045 shares of company stock valued at $3,482,491. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on INGR. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Ingredion from $126.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Ingredion from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. StockNews.com downgraded Ingredion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays raised Ingredion from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Ingredion from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.33.

Check Out Our Latest Report on INGR

Ingredion Price Performance

Ingredion stock opened at $135.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.60, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Ingredion Incorporated has a 12 month low of $89.54 and a 12 month high of $137.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $129.53 and its 200-day moving average is $120.43.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.34. Ingredion had a return on equity of 17.18% and a net margin of 8.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.32 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Ingredion Incorporated will post 9.95 EPS for the current year.

Ingredion Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st. This is a positive change from Ingredion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.06%.

About Ingredion

(Free Report)

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from wet milling and processing corn, and other starch-based materials to a range of industries in North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ingredion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingredion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.