Intech Investment Management LLC Lowers Position in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Intech Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) by 43.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,386 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,218 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $1,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich boosted its position in shares of Nutrien by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 9,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Nutrien by 21.4% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its position in Nutrien by 1.7% during the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 12,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Nutrien by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,488,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Nutrien by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 932 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. 63.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nutrien Price Performance

NTR opened at $47.70 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.78. Nutrien Ltd. has a 52-week low of $44.65 and a 52-week high of $63.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.60 billion, a PE ratio of 27.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Nutrien Dividend Announcement

Nutrien ( NYSE:NTR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $10.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.82 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 6.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.53 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Nutrien Ltd. will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.53%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 126.32%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NTR. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Nutrien from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Nutrien from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Nutrien in a research report on Friday, September 20th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Nutrien from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of Nutrien from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.50.

About Nutrien

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products.

