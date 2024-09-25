Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) Shares Acquired by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Free Report) by 280.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,359 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,855 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $1,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $92,661,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Darling Ingredients by 52.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,236,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800,809 shares in the last quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Darling Ingredients during the fourth quarter worth $88,885,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Darling Ingredients by 24.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,279,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,028,000 after purchasing an additional 851,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 55.0% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,562,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,683,000 after purchasing an additional 554,512 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.44% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DAR shares. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $57.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Citigroup raised shares of Darling Ingredients from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Darling Ingredients from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.10.

Darling Ingredients Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DAR opened at $36.95 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.20. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.67 and a 52 week high of $55.20. The company has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.10. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 8.38%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.55 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Robert W. Day purchased 2,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $39.37 per share, for a total transaction of $99,684.84. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,607 shares in the company, valued at $496,337.59. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Darling Ingredients

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

