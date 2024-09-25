Intech Investment Management LLC Invests $1.21 Million in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,454 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,207,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 5,050.0% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 103 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 1,933.3% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 122 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Curtiss-Wright during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in Curtiss-Wright in the 2nd quarter worth about $73,000. Institutional investors own 82.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on CW. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $310.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Curtiss-Wright from $300.00 to $312.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Curtiss-Wright from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Curtiss-Wright has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $307.50.

Curtiss-Wright Stock Down 1.6 %

CW opened at $327.05 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $298.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $276.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a twelve month low of $190.64 and a twelve month high of $333.73. The stock has a market cap of $12.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.68 and a beta of 1.18.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The aerospace company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $785.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $735.82 million. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 13.05%. Curtiss-Wright’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 10.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Curtiss-Wright Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.65%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Curtiss-Wright

In related news, Director Glenda J. Minor sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.80, for a total value of $151,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,469.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have acquired a total of 120 shares of company stock valued at $27,914 over the last three months. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Curtiss-Wright Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to aerospace and defense, commercial power, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

See Also

