Intech Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC)

Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 20,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,405,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 20.7% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,515,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,434,000 after purchasing an additional 604,070 shares during the period. Avidity Partners Management LP raised its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 61.8% during the 4th quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 1,156,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,944,000 after buying an additional 441,692 shares during the period. Sea Cliff Partners Management LP purchased a new stake in Acadia Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,338,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 67.9% in the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 733,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,541,000 after acquiring an additional 296,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 59.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 539,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,712,000 after acquiring an additional 200,765 shares during the period.

Get Acadia Healthcare alerts:

Acadia Healthcare Stock Up 0.6 %

ACHC opened at $76.61 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a PE ratio of -547.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $73.91 and a 200-day moving average of $71.79. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.04 and a fifty-two week high of $87.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Acadia Healthcare ( NASDAQ:ACHC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.04. Acadia Healthcare had a negative net margin of 0.17% and a positive return on equity of 11.42%. The firm had revenue of $796.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $784.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ACHC shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on Acadia Healthcare from $89.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research note on Friday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Acadia Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.44.

View Our Latest Research Report on ACHC

Acadia Healthcare Company Profile

(Free Report)

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc provides behavioral healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company develops and operates acute inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities comprising residential recovery facilities and eating disorder facilities, comprehensive treatment centers, and residential treatment centers, as well as facilities offering outpatient behavioral healthcare services for the behavioral healthcare and recovery needs of communities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Acadia Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadia Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.