Intech Investment Management LLC Invests $1.35 Million in Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS)

Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 11,374 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $1,346,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Glaukos by 5,860.0% during the 1st quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 1,490 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Glaukos by 68.8% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,192 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the period. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Glaukos in the second quarter valued at about $187,000. LVW Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Glaukos during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Glaukos during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.04% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO Joseph E. Gilliam sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.39, for a total transaction of $273,127.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 101,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,362,964.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Aimee S. Weisner sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $3,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,614,280. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Joseph E. Gilliam sold 2,250 shares of Glaukos stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.39, for a total transaction of $273,127.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 101,845 shares in the company, valued at $12,362,964.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 41,500 shares of company stock valued at $5,099,000. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Glaukos Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Glaukos stock opened at $127.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a PE ratio of -44.36 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 4.67, a current ratio of 5.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Glaukos Co. has a fifty-two week low of $59.22 and a fifty-two week high of $136.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $125.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.28.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52). Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 22.51% and a negative net margin of 47.39%. The firm had revenue of $95.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.86 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.55) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Glaukos Co. will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on GKOS. StockNews.com downgraded Glaukos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Glaukos from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Glaukos from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Glaukos from $131.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Glaukos from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Glaukos currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.82.

About Glaukos

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical and medical technology company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent and iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

Featured Stories

