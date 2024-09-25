Intech Investment Management LLC Boosts Stake in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Intech Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 41.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,136 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,702 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $1,536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IFF. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 183.2% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 371 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances during the second quarter worth $38,000. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 1,856.0% during the second quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 489 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the second quarter valued at $48,000. 96.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Flavors & Fragrances Stock Performance

Shares of IFF opened at $104.59 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.28 and a 52-week high of $105.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $100.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.19. The company has a market capitalization of $26.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.22.

International Flavors & Fragrances Dividend Announcement

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.15. International Flavors & Fragrances had a negative net margin of 20.82% and a positive return on equity of 6.63%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. International Flavors & Fragrances’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is presently -16.38%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IFF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $116.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $95.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.87.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent, and Pharma Solutions.

