Intech Investment Management LLC Grows Stake in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) by 69.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,910 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,230 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $1,520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ZS. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 22,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,083,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Zscaler by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 2,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Zscaler by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 46.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Zscaler from $260.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Zscaler in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Zscaler from $260.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Zscaler from $210.00 to $195.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Zscaler from $182.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $218.39.

ZS stock opened at $174.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $26.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -341.47 and a beta of 0.82. Zscaler, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $146.59 and a fifty-two week high of $259.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $180.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $182.47.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.18. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 2.66% and a negative return on equity of 3.46%. The firm had revenue of $592.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $567.46 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.17) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zscaler, Inc. will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.10, for a total transaction of $1,392,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,510,408.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 2,852 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.28, for a total transaction of $488,490.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 361,432 shares in the company, valued at $61,906,072.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.10, for a total value of $1,392,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,510,408.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 24,120 shares of company stock valued at $4,153,834. Insiders own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

