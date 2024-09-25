Intech Investment Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

Intech Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Free Report) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,776 shares of the company’s stock after selling 277 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in H&R Block were worth $1,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in H&R Block in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of H&R Block in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of H&R Block by 4,152.9% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of H&R Block by 2,756.0% during the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in H&R Block during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 90.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on HRB. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on H&R Block from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of H&R Block in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of H&R Block from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th.

H&R Block Stock Performance

Shares of HRB opened at $63.46 on Wednesday. H&R Block, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.20 and a 12 month high of $68.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $60.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.46. The firm has a market cap of $8.85 billion, a PE ratio of 14.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.66.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 220.05% and a net margin of 16.49%. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that H&R Block, Inc. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

H&R Block Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This is an increase from H&R Block’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. H&R Block’s payout ratio is presently 34.32%.

H&R Block declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, August 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 16.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Kellie J. Logerwell sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.41, for a total value of $515,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,189,910.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Tony G. Bowen sold 79,259 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.17, for a total value of $5,165,309.03. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 90,095 shares in the company, valued at $5,871,491.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kellie J. Logerwell sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.41, for a total transaction of $515,280.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,189,910.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 160,902 shares of company stock valued at $9,970,442 over the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

H&R Block Profile

(Free Report)

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

