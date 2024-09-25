Intech Investment Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD)

Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 13,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,373,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WD. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in Walker & Dunlop by 205.6% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Walker & Dunlop in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Walker & Dunlop by 163.6% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop during the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walker & Dunlop in the 2nd quarter valued at $94,000. Institutional investors own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WD opened at $112.58 on Wednesday. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.51 and a 1 year high of $114.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $105.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.90. The stock has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.09 and a beta of 1.55.

Walker & Dunlop ( NYSE:WD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $270.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.50 million. Walker & Dunlop had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 8.41%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. Walker & Dunlop’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd were given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. Walker & Dunlop’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.89%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on WD shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Walker & Dunlop from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 11th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Walker & Dunlop from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th.

In other news, COO Stephen P. Theobald sold 13,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.10, for a total value of $1,471,607.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 53,869 shares in the company, valued at $5,715,500.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.47% of the company’s stock.

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate financing products and services for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. It operates through three segments: Capital Markets, Servicing & Asset Management, and Corporate.

