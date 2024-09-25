Intech Investment Management LLC Has $1.24 Million Stake in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Intech Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU) by 63.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,399 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 55,128 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $1,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SU. Sanders Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 57,318,037 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,836,470,000 after buying an additional 1,568,629 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Suncor Energy by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,226,454 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,890,768,000 after acquiring an additional 691,497 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Suncor Energy by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 32,070,496 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,032,453,000 after acquiring an additional 4,612,764 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 23,048,048 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $878,131,000 after acquiring an additional 366,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 22,157,546 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $817,835,000 after purchasing an additional 868,475 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James raised Suncor Energy to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Suncor Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.83.

Suncor Energy Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE SU opened at $38.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.45 and a 1 year high of $41.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.43.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Free Report) (TSE:SU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $12.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.30 billion. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 16.22% and a net margin of 14.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Suncor Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 35.86%.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products.

