Intech Investment Management LLC Has $1.42 Million Stake in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report) by 36.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,116 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,031 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Okta were worth $1,415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Okta by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,848,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,658,073,000 after purchasing an additional 128,906 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Okta by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 8,358,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,687,000 after buying an additional 2,486,456 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Okta by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,085,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,854,000 after buying an additional 897,216 shares during the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP raised its position in Okta by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 1,910,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,969,000 after acquiring an additional 310,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its stake in Okta by 0.8% in the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,356,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,955,000 after acquiring an additional 10,800 shares during the last quarter. 86.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Okta Price Performance

Shares of OKTA stock opened at $75.83 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.01. Okta, Inc. has a one year low of $65.04 and a one year high of $114.50. The firm has a market cap of $12.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.41, a P/E/G ratio of 41.00 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Okta ( NASDAQ:OKTA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $646.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $632.24 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 5.55% and a negative return on equity of 1.10%. On average, analysts expect that Okta, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Okta from $104.00 to $92.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Okta from $120.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Evercore ISI raised Okta from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $122.00 in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Okta from $110.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Okta in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Okta currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.62.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 2,100 shares of Okta stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.12, for a total value of $199,752.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Okta news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 179,687 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.42, for a total transaction of $16,786,359.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 47,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,473,229.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.12, for a total transaction of $199,752.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 580,439 shares of company stock valued at $50,396,157. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Okta Company Profile

(Free Report)

Okta, Inc operates as an identity partner in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's suite of products and services used to manage and secure identities, such as Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premises from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, web applications, and data; API Access Management enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend Workforce Identity Cloud; and Okta Device Access enables end users to securely log in to devices with Okta credentials.

Featured Articles

