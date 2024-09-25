Intech Investment Management LLC Purchases Shares of 5,372 Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR)

Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 5,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,236,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Piper Sandler Companies by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,971,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $391,264,000 after buying an additional 20,891 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in Piper Sandler Companies by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 285,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,677,000 after acquiring an additional 19,662 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 220,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,583,000 after acquiring an additional 59,915 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 5.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 170,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,162,000 after acquiring an additional 9,380 shares during the period. Finally, Mairs & Power Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 210.8% during the fourth quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 123,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,526,000 after purchasing an additional 83,495 shares during the last quarter. 72.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Piper Sandler Companies

In other news, General Counsel John W. Geelan sold 1,789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.73, for a total transaction of $459,289.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 15,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,867,637.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, General Counsel John W. Geelan sold 1,789 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.73, for a total value of $459,289.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 15,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,867,637.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan J. Doyle sold 12,695 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.63, for a total transaction of $3,004,017.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 160,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,883,279.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 16,276 shares of company stock valued at $3,936,252. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a report on Tuesday, September 17th.

Piper Sandler Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PIPR opened at $286.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.81 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $269.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $253.90. Piper Sandler Companies has a 12 month low of $130.89 and a 12 month high of $289.02.

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.26. Piper Sandler Companies had a net margin of 9.23% and a return on equity of 15.36%. The company had revenue of $357.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $338.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Piper Sandler Companies will post 11.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Piper Sandler Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. This is an increase from Piper Sandler Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Piper Sandler Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.22%.

Piper Sandler Companies Company Profile

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. It offers investment banking services and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products; advisory services, such as mergers and acquisitions, equity and debt private placements, and debt and restructuring advisory; raises capital through equity and debt financings; underwrites municipal issuances; and municipal financial advisory and loan placement services, as well as various over-the-counter derivative products.

