Intech Investment Management LLC Purchases Shares of 65,510 NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 65,510 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,245,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NOV. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in NOV by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 32,786 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $665,000 after buying an additional 1,584 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of NOV by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 72,397 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after acquiring an additional 5,801 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association raised its stake in shares of NOV by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 32,975 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 3,440 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of NOV by 79.7% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 86,278 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,750,000 after acquiring an additional 38,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ruffer LLP increased its holdings in NOV by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 713,730 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $14,477,000 after purchasing an additional 68,800 shares in the last quarter. 93.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NOV alerts:

NOV Stock Performance

Shares of NOV stock opened at $16.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.61. NOV Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.47 and a 1 year high of $21.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.37. The firm has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a PE ratio of 6.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.67.

NOV Dividend Announcement

NOV ( NYSE:NOV Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.22. NOV had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 11.88%. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. NOV’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that NOV Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. NOV’s payout ratio is 12.05%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on NOV shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on NOV from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of NOV in a research report on Friday, July 26th. TD Cowen upped their price target on NOV from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of NOV from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of NOV from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.42.

View Our Latest Stock Report on NOV

About NOV

(Free Report)

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Equipment, and Energy Products and Services. The company provides solids control and waste management equipment and services, managed pressure drilling, drilling fluids, premium drillpipe, wired pipe, drilling optimization services, tubular inspection and coating services, instrumentation, downhole tools, and drill bits.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NOV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NOV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.