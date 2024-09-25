Intech Investment Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Intech Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 54.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 23,995 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,562 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $1,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Corteva by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. now owns 1,768,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,385,000 after purchasing an additional 228,460 shares during the last quarter. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC increased its stake in Corteva by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC now owns 88,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,789,000 after purchasing an additional 8,600 shares in the last quarter. MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva during the second quarter worth $381,000. XTX Topco Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Corteva by 51.5% during the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 28,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after buying an additional 9,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Garner Asset Management Corp increased its position in shares of Corteva by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 15,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CTVA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho lowered their price target on Corteva from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Corteva from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Corteva from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Corteva from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Corteva has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.94.

Corteva Stock Down 0.3 %

CTVA stock opened at $57.85 on Wednesday. Corteva, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.22 and a 52 week high of $58.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.77.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.15 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.30% and a net margin of 5.31%. Corteva’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.60 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corteva Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a boost from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Corteva’s payout ratio is 86.08%.

Corteva Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

