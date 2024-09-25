Intech Investment Management LLC Purchases New Shares in NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU)

Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,426 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,251,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NEU. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NewMarket by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 722,184 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $394,190,000 after buying an additional 4,261 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in NewMarket by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 159,467 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $82,214,000 after acquiring an additional 12,110 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of NewMarket in the fourth quarter worth about $37,659,000. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NewMarket by 27.4% during the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,504 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $20,367,000 after purchasing an additional 8,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NewMarket by 102.6% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 36,368 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $23,079,000 after purchasing an additional 18,413 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at NewMarket

In related news, CAO Bruce R. Hazelgrove III sold 1,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.31, for a total value of $691,273.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 358 shares in the company, valued at $194,862.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 20.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NewMarket Price Performance

NewMarket stock opened at $556.03 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $553.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $559.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 0.50. NewMarket Co. has a 12-month low of $436.90 and a 12-month high of $650.00.

NewMarket (NYSE:NEU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $11.63 EPS for the quarter. NewMarket had a net margin of 15.12% and a return on equity of 37.06%. The company had revenue of $710.23 million during the quarter.

NewMarket Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $2.50 dividend. This represents a $10.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. NewMarket’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised NewMarket from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th.

NewMarket Profile

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the manufacture and sale of petroleum additives. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; engine oil additives designed for passenger cars, motorcycles, on and off-road heavy duty commercial equipment, locomotives, and engines in ocean-going vessels; driveline additives designed for products, such as transmission fluids, axle fluids, and off-road powertrain fluids; and industrial additives designed for products for industrial applications consisting of hydraulic fluids, grease, industrial gear fluids, and industrial specialty applications, such as turbine oils.

