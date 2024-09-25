Intech Investment Management LLC Takes Position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 12,519 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,336,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rise Advisors LLC grew its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 2,255.6% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 212 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 13,450.0% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 271 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 65.5% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 293 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 14,600.0% in the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 294 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. 89.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of JAZZ opened at $109.08 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a PE ratio of 22.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.02. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a one year low of $99.06 and a one year high of $137.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $110.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.89.

Insider Activity

Jazz Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:JAZZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.87. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 10.10%. As a group, analysts expect that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 16.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Mary Elizabeth Henderson sold 1,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.30, for a total transaction of $152,703.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,573,707.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on JAZZ. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $160.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $188.00 to $166.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. UBS Group lowered their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $117.00 to $113.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $190.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.07.

About Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Xywav for cataplexy or excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) with narcolepsy and idiopathic hypersomnia; Xyrem to treat cataplexy or EDS with narcolepsy; Epidiolex for seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut and Dravet syndromes, or tuberous sclerosis complex; Zepzelca to treat metastatic small cell lung cancer, or with disease progression on or after platinum-based chemotherapy; Rylaze for acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma; Enrylaze to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia and lymphoblastic lymphoma; Defitelio to treat severe hepatic veno-occlusive disease; and Vyxeos for newly-diagnosed therapy-related acute myeloid leukemia.

