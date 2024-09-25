Blair William & Co. IL Purchases 206,512 Shares of Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR)

Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR – Free Report) by 51.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 605,735 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 206,512 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL owned approximately 0.14% of Luminar Technologies worth $903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Leo Wealth LLC bought a new position in Luminar Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new position in Luminar Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Optas LLC acquired a new position in shares of Luminar Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Luminar Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Luminar Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. 30.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ LAZR opened at $0.89 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.46. The firm has a market cap of $396.47 million, a P/E ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 1.61. Luminar Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.73 and a 52 week high of $4.62.

Luminar Technologies ( NASDAQ:LAZR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $16.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.36 million. Luminar Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.37) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Luminar Technologies, Inc. will post -1 earnings per share for the current year.

LAZR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on shares of Luminar Technologies from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Westpark Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Luminar Technologies in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $1.00 price objective on shares of Luminar Technologies in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Luminar Technologies from $1.50 to $1.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Luminar Technologies from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Luminar Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.74.

Luminar Technologies, Inc, an automotive technology company, provides sensor technologies and software for passenger cars and commercial trucks in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. It operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Advanced Technologies and Services. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells laser imaging, detection, and ranging sensors or lidars, as well as related perception and autonomy software solutions primarily for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and adjacent industries.

