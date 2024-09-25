Blair William & Co. IL Has $894,000 Stock Position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 30,921 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 544 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MOS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 1,815.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,682,108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $346,743,000 after purchasing an additional 10,124,427 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 5.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,357,229 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,277,536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893,797 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 34.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,337,124 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $183,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628,850 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 1,795.5% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,279,022 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211,544 shares during the period. Finally, Swedbank AB acquired a new position in shares of Mosaic during the first quarter valued at about $37,936,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Mosaic from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Mosaic in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Mosaic from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Mosaic from $39.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.73.

Shares of MOS stock opened at $25.60 on Wednesday. The Mosaic Company has a 52-week low of $24.11 and a 52-week high of $38.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.19. The company has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.36.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.12). Mosaic had a return on equity of 6.92% and a net margin of 2.01%. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that The Mosaic Company will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 5th. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.74%.

In other news, SVP Walter F. Precourt III sold 39,748 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.96, for a total transaction of $1,111,354.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,821,628.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Walter F. Precourt III sold 39,748 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.96, for a total transaction of $1,111,354.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,821,628.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kelvin R. Westbrook sold 12,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.32, for a total transaction of $346,035.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,359 shares in the company, valued at $938,687.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

