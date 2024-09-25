Blair William & Co. IL Makes New Investment in Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH)

Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in shares of Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 48,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $905,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Life Time Group by 38.2% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Life Time Group by 17.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,866 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Life Time Group by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 14,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 2,133 shares in the last quarter. Dnca Finance bought a new position in shares of Life Time Group during the second quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Life Time Group by 35.5% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 19,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 5,020 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on LTH shares. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Life Time Group in a research report on Friday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of Life Time Group from $27.00 to $28.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Life Time Group from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Life Time Group from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Life Time Group from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.56.

Insider Buying and Selling at Life Time Group

In other Life Time Group news, Director John G. Danhakl sold 3,575,000 shares of Life Time Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.88, for a total value of $74,646,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 55,166,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,151,880,696. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, major shareholder Partners Group Private Equity sold 650,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.88, for a total transaction of $13,572,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,929,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $123,804,786.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John G. Danhakl sold 3,575,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.88, for a total transaction of $74,646,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 55,166,700 shares in the company, valued at $1,151,880,696. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Life Time Group Trading Up 2.3 %

LTH opened at $25.38 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.10 and a 12 month high of $25.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.87.

Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.10. Life Time Group had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 5.36%. The firm had revenue of $667.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $634.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Life Time Group

Life Time Group Holdings, Inc provides health, fitness, and wellness experiences to a community of individual members in the United States and Canada. It primarily engages in designing, building, and operating of sports and athletic, professional fitness, family recreation, and spa centers in a resort-like environment, principally in suburban and urban locations of metropolitan areas.

