Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) Shares Purchased by Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Free Report) by 25.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 57,038 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,626 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Antero Midstream were worth $841,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 360.0% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,240 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,753 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Antero Midstream during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. City State Bank purchased a new stake in Antero Midstream during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Antero Midstream in the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Antero Midstream by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,528 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. 53.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Sheri Pearce sold 23,518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.59, for a total transaction of $343,127.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 130,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,901,791.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on AM. StockNews.com downgraded Antero Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Antero Midstream from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.88.

Antero Midstream Price Performance

Shares of AM opened at $15.10 on Wednesday. Antero Midstream Co. has a 52 week low of $11.50 and a 52 week high of $15.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.87 and a beta of 2.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.50 and a 200-day moving average of $14.37.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $269.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.66 million. Antero Midstream had a return on equity of 19.40% and a net margin of 36.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

Antero Midstream Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 24th were paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 24th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.96%. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 112.50%.

Antero Midstream Profile

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

Featured Articles

