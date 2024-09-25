Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC cut its position in shares of Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM – Free Report) by 7.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,653 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 921 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Sanmina were worth $772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Sanmina by 1.9% during the second quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 11,881 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $787,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Sanmina by 108.4% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 494 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Sanmina by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,571 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Sanmina by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 27,900 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Delphi Management Inc. MA raised its stake in shares of Sanmina by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Delphi Management Inc. MA now owns 9,932 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. 92.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SANM opened at $69.26 on Wednesday. Sanmina Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.40 and a fifty-two week high of $76.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $69.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.96. The company has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.37, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Sanmina ( NASDAQ:SANM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.03). Sanmina had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 2.93%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. Sanmina’s quarterly revenue was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Sanmina Co. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Eugene A. Delaney sold 8,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.83, for a total transaction of $650,123.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 92,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,899,251.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Sanmina news, Director Eugene A. Delaney sold 8,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.83, for a total transaction of $650,123.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 92,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,899,251.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jure Sola sold 82,328 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.67, for a total transaction of $5,735,791.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,198,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,506,043.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 104,320 shares of company stock valued at $7,294,883 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.09% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sanmina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th.

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services, as well as engages in the manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems.

