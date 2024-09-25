Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Shares Bought by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 6.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,837 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,042 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $1,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTSH. Unison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 29,226 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $2,142,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors lifted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.4% during the first quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 48,552 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $3,558,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA grew its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.5% in the first quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA now owns 12,917 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $947,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services increased its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.6% in the second quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 34,893 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $2,373,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delta Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 19,506 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,430,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. 92.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Ravi Kumar Singisetti sold 6,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.66, for a total value of $495,584.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 46,427 shares in the company, valued at $3,419,812.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CTSH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Daiwa America upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cognizant Technology Solutions has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.44.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Price Performance

Shares of CTSH opened at $76.04 on Wednesday. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a one year low of $62.14 and a one year high of $80.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $75.52 and its 200-day moving average is $71.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 2.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.05.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The information technology service provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 17.31%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 20th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 28.85%.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services, Health Sciences, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media and Technology.

