Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Purchases 399 Shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,868 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in CyberArk Software were worth $783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in CyberArk Software during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in CyberArk Software during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in CyberArk Software during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CyberArk Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in CyberArk Software during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Get CyberArk Software alerts:

CyberArk Software Price Performance

Shares of CYBR stock opened at $284.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.02 billion, a PE ratio of -444.55 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $269.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $258.07. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 1-year low of $152.03 and a 1-year high of $293.31.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CyberArk Software ( NASDAQ:CYBR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $224.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.06 million. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 1.53% and a negative return on equity of 0.21%. CyberArk Software’s revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.58) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on CYBR. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Friday, September 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $328.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Friday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $295.92.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CyberArk Software

CyberArk Software Company Profile

(Free Report)

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CYBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CyberArk Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyberArk Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.