Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Trims Holdings in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 25,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 791 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Kilroy Realty were worth $805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 2,767.7% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,648,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,991,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590,558 shares during the period. PGGM Investments boosted its stake in Kilroy Realty by 85.0% in the 2nd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 3,015,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,979,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385,692 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,162,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $115,220,000 after buying an additional 487,556 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 139.4% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 693,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,266,000 after buying an additional 403,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BROOKFIELD Corp ON purchased a new position in shares of Kilroy Realty in the first quarter worth $13,179,000. 94.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KRC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Kilroy Realty from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Kilroy Realty from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Kilroy Realty from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Scotiabank cut their price target on Kilroy Realty from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Kilroy Realty from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.40.

In related news, CAO Merryl Elizabeth Werber sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.14, for a total value of $117,420.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,033,335.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP John Osmond sold 2,628 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $105,120.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,720. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Merryl Elizabeth Werber sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.14, for a total transaction of $117,420.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,401 shares in the company, valued at $1,033,335.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:KRC opened at $39.70 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Kilroy Realty Co. has a 12 month low of $26.78 and a 12 month high of $43.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.28. The company has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.82 and a beta of 1.04.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.67). Kilroy Realty had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 3.52%. The business had revenue of $280.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kilroy Realty Co. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 124.14%.

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the company, Kilroy) is a leading U.S. landlord and developer, with operations in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, Greater Seattle and Austin. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

