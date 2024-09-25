Blair William & Co. IL Purchases 1,172 Shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 26.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,626 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in First Solar were worth $1,268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in First Solar by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,257,053 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,068,991,000 after buying an additional 105,236 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its position in First Solar by 11.1% in the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 2,801,916 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $472,963,000 after buying an additional 279,719 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in First Solar by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,454,499 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $422,861,000 after buying an additional 351,540 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in First Solar by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,020,527 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $175,816,000 after buying an additional 16,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in First Solar by 8.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 795,393 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $179,478,000 after buying an additional 64,265 shares during the last quarter. 92.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get First Solar alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on FSLR. William Blair began coverage on First Solar in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on First Solar from $215.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective (up previously from $230.00) on shares of First Solar in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $315.00 price objective on shares of First Solar in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Clarkson Capital began coverage on First Solar in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $283.46.

First Solar Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of FSLR opened at $244.73 on Wednesday. First Solar, Inc. has a 52-week low of $129.21 and a 52-week high of $306.77. The company has a market capitalization of $26.20 billion, a PE ratio of 25.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $223.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $214.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $0.56. First Solar had a return on equity of 17.73% and a net margin of 31.98%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $939.71 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.85 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that First Solar, Inc. will post 13.6 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Byron Michael Jeffers sold 1,766 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.50, for a total transaction of $382,339.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Byron Michael Jeffers sold 1,766 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.50, for a total transaction of $382,339.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick James Buehler sold 8,619 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.00, for a total value of $1,913,418.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $769,896. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,885 shares of company stock valued at $2,405,757 in the last three months. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

First Solar Profile

(Free Report)

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.