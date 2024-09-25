Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW) Shares Purchased by Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW – Free Report) by 7.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,156 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Light & Wonder were worth $855,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Light & Wonder in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Light & Wonder during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Light & Wonder by 59.6% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Light & Wonder in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Light & Wonder during the fourth quarter worth approximately $153,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LNW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Light & Wonder from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target on shares of Light & Wonder in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Light & Wonder from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Maxim Group initiated coverage on Light & Wonder in a research report on Monday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $144.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on Light & Wonder from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.70.

Light & Wonder Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LNW opened at $90.71 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $105.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.90, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.64, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.77. Light & Wonder, Inc. has a one year low of $67.71 and a one year high of $115.00.

Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $818.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $798.09 million. Light & Wonder had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 40.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Light & Wonder, Inc. will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Light & Wonder announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, August 7th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 10.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Light & Wonder Company Profile

Light & Wonder, Inc operates as a cross-platform games company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Gaming, SciPlay, and iGaming segments. The Gaming segment sells game content and gaming machine; video gaming terminals; video lottery terminals, including conversion kits and spare parts; and table products, including automatic card shufflers, deck checkers, table roulette chip sorters and other land-based table gaming equipment.

