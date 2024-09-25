Blair William & Co. IL Grows Stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM)

Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 83.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,567 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,984 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $1,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QQQM. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,948,000 after buying an additional 4,530 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $265,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 4,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gerber LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,197,000.

NASDAQ:QQQM opened at $199.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.39 and a beta of 1.18. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 1 year low of $140.84 and a 1 year high of $207.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $192.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $188.99.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 23rd.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

