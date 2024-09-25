Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Purchases 310 Shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Free Report) by 6.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,042 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Woodward were worth $879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WWD. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Woodward during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Woodward during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Woodward during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Woodward in the first quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of Woodward by 4,177.8% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 385 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. 81.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Woodward alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on WWD shares. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Woodward from $200.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Woodward from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Woodward from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $197.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Woodward from $228.00 to $201.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Truist Financial raised Woodward from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $152.00 to $187.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.11.

Woodward Price Performance

NASDAQ:WWD opened at $169.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.59, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $164.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $166.52. Woodward, Inc. has a 1 year low of $119.03 and a 1 year high of $188.35.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The technology company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $847.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $853.29 million. Woodward had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 17.16%. Woodward’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Woodward, Inc. will post 5.91 EPS for the current year.

Woodward Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st. Woodward’s payout ratio is currently 17.48%.

Woodward Company Profile

(Free Report)

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Woodward Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woodward and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.