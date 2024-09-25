Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank trimmed its stake in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Free Report) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,722 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,334 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Pentair were worth $2,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Pentair by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,727,718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $209,132,000 after acquiring an additional 53,787 shares during the period. Kodai Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Pentair during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $173,280,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Pentair by 91.7% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,082,362 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $159,655,000 after acquiring an additional 996,325 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Pentair by 352.5% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,577,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $134,695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228,635 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Pentair by 49.2% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,191,049 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $86,601,000 after acquiring an additional 392,785 shares during the period. 92.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pentair alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PNR. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Pentair from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Pentair from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Pentair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Pentair from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.87.

Pentair Stock Up 0.7 %

PNR stock opened at $96.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.70, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.65. Pentair plc has a one year low of $57.18 and a one year high of $96.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $86.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.60.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.08. Pentair had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 20.39%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pentair plc will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

About Pentair

(Free Report)

Pentair plc provides various water solutions in the United States, Western Europe, China, Eastern Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, Canada, and Japan. The company operates through three segments: Flow, Water Solutions, and Pool. The Flow segment designs, manufactures, and sells fluid treatment and pump products and systems, including pressure vessels, gas recovery solutions, membrane bioreactors, wastewater reuse systems and advanced membrane filtration, separation systems, water disposal pumps, water supply pumps, fluid transfer pumps, turbine pumps, solid handling pumps, and agricultural spray nozzles for fluid delivery, ion exchange, desalination, food and beverage, separation technologies in the oil and gas industry, residential and municipal wells, water treatment, wastewater solids handling, pressure boosting, circulation and transfer, fire suppression, flood control, agricultural irrigation, and crop spray in residential, commercial, and industrial markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pentair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pentair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.