GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank reduced its position in GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX – Free Report) by 7.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,293 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,312 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in GATX were worth $2,289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in GATX by 78.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 19,186 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,572,000 after purchasing an additional 8,435 shares in the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of GATX by 89.2% during the second quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,273 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of GATX in the fourth quarter worth $41,112,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in GATX by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,917,862 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $471,005,000 after acquiring an additional 14,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in GATX during the 4th quarter valued at $772,000. 93.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GATX Price Performance

Shares of GATX stock opened at $137.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.65 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $137.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 4.97 and a quick ratio of 4.97. GATX Co. has a 1-year low of $97.21 and a 1-year high of $151.33.

GATX Dividend Announcement

GATX ( NYSE:GATX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($0.39). GATX had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 10.61%. The firm had revenue of $386.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $385.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that GATX Co. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. GATX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.05%.

GATX Company Profile

GATX Corporation, together its subsidiaries, operates as railcar leasing company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, and India. It operates through three segments: Rail North America, Rail International, and Portfolio Management. The company leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries.

