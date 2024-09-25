Amalgamated Bank Sells 8,233 Shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG)

Amalgamated Bank lowered its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 106,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,233 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust were worth $2,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 158.2% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC raised its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 109.6% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 2,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares during the period. 90.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KRG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Compass Point upped their price target on Kite Realty Group Trust from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Kite Realty Group Trust from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Kite Realty Group Trust from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kite Realty Group Trust has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.00.

Kite Realty Group Trust Trading Up 0.7 %

KRG opened at $26.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.22 and a 200 day moving average of $22.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 12 month low of $19.64 and a 12 month high of $27.15. The firm has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.29.

Kite Realty Group Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This is a boost from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. Kite Realty Group Trust’s payout ratio is 400.00%.

Insider Activity at Kite Realty Group Trust

In other Kite Realty Group Trust news, Director Steven P. Grimes sold 37,295 shares of Kite Realty Group Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total transaction of $999,506.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 732,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,624,353.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Kite Realty Group Trust

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE: KRG) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in Indianapolis, IN that is one of the largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers and mixed-use assets. The Company’s primarily grocery-anchored portfolio is located in high-growth Sun Belt and select strategic gateway markets.

