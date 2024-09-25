Amalgamated Bank Sells 2,851 Shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Amalgamated Bank cut its position in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Free Report) by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,851 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $2,488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in AutoNation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in AutoNation by 90.6% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in AutoNation during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of AutoNation during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC raised its position in AutoNation by 79.7% in the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. 94.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at AutoNation

In related news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 39,194 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.43, for a total transaction of $7,189,355.42. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,786,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $694,492,393.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.06, for a total transaction of $91,030.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,825,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $696,441,036.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 39,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.43, for a total transaction of $7,189,355.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,786,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $694,492,393.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 216,959 shares of company stock valued at $39,346,744 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

AutoNation Price Performance

NYSE AN opened at $178.50 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a PE ratio of 8.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.20. AutoNation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $123.81 and a 52 week high of $197.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $172.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $166.38.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $3.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.31 by ($0.32). AutoNation had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 36.50%. The business had revenue of $6.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.29 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that AutoNation, Inc. will post 17.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AN shares. Stephens began coverage on shares of AutoNation in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Bank of America upped their price objective on AutoNation from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of AutoNation from $164.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of AutoNation from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $194.25.

AutoNation Company Profile

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

