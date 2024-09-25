Amalgamated Bank Sells 343 Shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

Amalgamated Bank cut its position in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,258 shares of the company’s stock after selling 343 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Ferguson were worth $2,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ferguson by 80.1% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 32,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,166,000 after purchasing an additional 14,590 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ferguson by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,493,000 after buying an additional 9,562 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ferguson in the second quarter valued at about $2,834,000. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Ferguson by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC now owns 60,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,663,000 after acquiring an additional 10,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in Ferguson during the first quarter worth about $5,016,000. Institutional investors own 81.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Ferguson alerts:

Ferguson Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of FERG stock opened at $201.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $204.32 and a 200-day moving average of $206.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $40.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.98, a PEG ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.21. Ferguson plc has a 1-year low of $147.62 and a 1-year high of $225.63.

Ferguson ( NASDAQ:FERG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 17th. The company reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.12. Ferguson had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 36.89%. The firm had revenue of $7.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.77 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ferguson plc will post 9.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Ferguson declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, June 4th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Ferguson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.54%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Ferguson from $228.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Ferguson from $203.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Barclays increased their price target on Ferguson from $229.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Ferguson from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Ferguson from $222.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.57.

View Our Latest Report on FERG

Ferguson Profile

(Free Report)

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FERG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ferguson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferguson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.