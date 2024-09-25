Amalgamated Bank Reduces Stake in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Amalgamated Bank trimmed its position in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Free Report) by 9.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,319 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,857 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in DaVita were worth $2,400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of DaVita during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,626,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of DaVita by 546.9% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 27,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,931,000 after purchasing an additional 23,652 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in DaVita in the fourth quarter valued at $74,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of DaVita by 42.0% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,000 after acquiring an additional 2,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in DaVita during the fourth quarter worth approximately $385,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

DaVita Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of DaVita stock opened at $161.57 on Wednesday. DaVita Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.51 and a 1-year high of $166.04. The company has a market capitalization of $14.17 billion, a PE ratio of 18.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.94, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $148.63 and a 200-day moving average of $141.60.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DaVita ( NYSE:DVA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.12. DaVita had a return on equity of 77.00% and a net margin of 6.86%. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.08 EPS. DaVita’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that DaVita Inc. will post 9.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded DaVita from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 8th. UBS Group increased their price target on DaVita from $169.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on DaVita from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Truist Financial increased their target price on DaVita from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on DaVita from $139.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DaVita currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.00.

Insider Transactions at DaVita

In other DaVita news, COO Michael David Staffieri sold 9,539 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.03, for a total transaction of $1,431,136.17. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 241,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,299,008.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, COO Michael David Staffieri sold 9,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.03, for a total value of $1,431,136.17. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 241,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,299,008.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Joel Ackerman sold 64,029 shares of DaVita stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.06, for a total value of $9,928,336.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 111,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,286,243.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 173,482 shares of company stock valued at $27,387,069. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About DaVita

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

