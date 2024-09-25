Amalgamated Bank Trims Position in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG)

Amalgamated Bank decreased its position in shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Free Report) by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 76,347 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,224 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Harley-Davidson were worth $2,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Harley-Davidson by 19.0% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Harley-Davidson by 19.5% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Harley-Davidson by 0.7% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 51,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,273,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Harley-Davidson by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Harley-Davidson by 95.0% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.10% of the company’s stock.

Harley-Davidson Price Performance

Shares of HOG stock opened at $38.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.43 and a 1-year high of $44.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.78.

Harley-Davidson ( NYSE:HOG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.23. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 20.33%. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Harley-Davidson declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, July 25th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 19.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Harley-Davidson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a $0.1725 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Harley-Davidson’s payout ratio is currently 15.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HOG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.00.

About Harley-Davidson

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Harley-Davidson Motor Company, LiveWire, and Harley-Davidson Financial Services. The Harley-Davidson Motor Company segment designs, manufactures, and sells motorcycles, including cruiser, trike, touring, standard, sportbike, adventure, and dual sport, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, and apparel, as well as licenses its trademarks and related services.

