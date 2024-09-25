Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) Shares Purchased by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 215,623 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,995 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Coty were worth $2,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Coty during the 4th quarter worth about $67,193,000. Sea Cliff Partners Management LP acquired a new position in Coty during the fourth quarter worth approximately $24,803,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Coty by 733.0% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,900,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671,897 shares during the period. Prevatt Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Coty in the 4th quarter valued at $19,251,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Coty by 78.4% during the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 3,174,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,972,000 after buying an additional 1,395,230 shares during the period. 42.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on COTY shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Coty from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Coty from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Coty in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Coty from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Coty from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.85.

Coty Stock Performance

Shares of COTY opened at $9.29 on Wednesday. Coty Inc. has a one year low of $8.66 and a one year high of $13.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $8.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.89.

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Coty had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 1.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Coty Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coty Profile

Free Report

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates through Prestige and Consumer Beauty segments. The company provides fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care products. It offers Prestige segment products primarily through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Burberry, Calvin Klein, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Orveda, philosophy, SKKN BY KIM, and Tiffany & Co brands.

