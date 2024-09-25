Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Purchases 5,161 Shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Free Report) by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,217 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,161 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in NiSource were worth $870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NiSource in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in NiSource in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. First Financial Corp IN purchased a new stake in NiSource in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NiSource in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in NiSource in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of NiSource in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of NiSource from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of NiSource in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of NiSource from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of NiSource from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NiSource has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.43.

NiSource Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NI opened at $34.25 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.39, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.51. NiSource Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.86 and a 12 month high of $34.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.35 and its 200 day moving average is $29.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. NiSource had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 9.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. Research analysts predict that NiSource Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

NiSource Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. NiSource’s payout ratio is 69.28%.

NiSource Company Profile

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 3.3 million customers through approximately 55,000 miles of distribution main pipeline and the associated individual customer service lines; and 1,000 miles of transmission main pipeline in northern Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

