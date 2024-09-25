Amalgamated Bank Sells 2,015 Shares of The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO)

Amalgamated Bank trimmed its position in shares of The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO – Free Report) by 8.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,623 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,015 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Brink’s were worth $2,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BCO. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Brink’s by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,662,790 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $430,749,000 after acquiring an additional 63,853 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Brink’s by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,006,620 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $103,079,000 after purchasing an additional 3,319 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Brink’s by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 928,887 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $85,811,000 after purchasing an additional 41,678 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Brink’s by 15,919.2% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 800,961 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $82,018,000 after purchasing an additional 795,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Brink’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,375,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.96% of the company’s stock.

Brink’s Price Performance

NYSE BCO opened at $111.89 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $106.00 and its 200-day moving average is $98.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.78. The company has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of 42.87 and a beta of 1.43. The Brink’s Company has a 12-month low of $64.15 and a 12-month high of $114.49.

Brink’s Announces Dividend

Brink’s ( NYSE:BCO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.20. Brink’s had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 69.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Brink’s Company will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be given a dividend of $0.2425 per share. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 4th. Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.16%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BCO shares. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Brink’s from $110.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Brink’s from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.50.

Brink’s Company Profile

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, Latin America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) management services, such as cash replenishment, cash forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first line maintenance services; and cash-in-transit services.

