Amalgamated Bank Decreases Stock Position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Amalgamated Bank decreased its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,822 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 849 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $2,461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 23,738 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,941,000 after buying an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 251.8% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 18,070 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,000,000 after purchasing an additional 12,934 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 6.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 515,586 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $85,602,000 after purchasing an additional 30,359 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 2.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,056,151 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $175,342,000 after purchasing an additional 23,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,625 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,598,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 98.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of JKHY stock opened at $173.71 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $169.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $167.78. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a one year low of $136.57 and a one year high of $178.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Jack Henry & Associates ( NASDAQ:JKHY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $559.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $563.37 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.23% and a return on equity of 21.63%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.47%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. StockNews.com raised Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Compass Point assumed coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $186.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $181.00 price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Friday, September 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.55.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology solutions and payment processing services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other.

