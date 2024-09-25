Amalgamated Bank Lowers Stock Holdings in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Amalgamated Bank reduced its position in shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,931 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in F5 were worth $2,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of F5 in the second quarter valued at $25,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of F5 in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Quest Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of F5 by 9,100.0% in the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 184 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of F5 in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of F5 by 49.7% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 241 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 90.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FFIV opened at $223.60 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $196.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $183.86. F5, Inc. has a one year low of $145.45 and a one year high of $223.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.06.

F5 ( NASDAQ:FFIV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The network technology company reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.39. F5 had a return on equity of 21.03% and a net margin of 19.94%. The business had revenue of $695.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that F5, Inc. will post 10.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 600 shares of F5 stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.50, for a total transaction of $130,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,425 shares in the company, valued at $6,617,437.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.50, for a total transaction of $130,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,617,437.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Alan Higginson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.65, for a total value of $201,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,159,066.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,871 shares of company stock worth $1,508,705. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on F5 from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on F5 from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on F5 from $182.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on F5 from $185.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on F5 from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $204.56.

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company’s distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

