Amalgamated Bank Sells 95 Shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Amalgamated Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,240 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 95 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Pool were worth $2,532,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Pool by 6.0% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 843,650 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $340,413,000 after acquiring an additional 47,640 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its stake in Pool by 9.6% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 525,004 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $211,839,000 after buying an additional 45,953 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Pool by 26.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 433,166 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $133,125,000 after buying an additional 90,951 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Pool by 9.6% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 430,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $132,244,000 after buying an additional 37,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Pool by 3.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 343,382 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $105,531,000 after buying an additional 12,152 shares in the last quarter. 98.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on POOL. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Pool from $305.00 to $377.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Pool from $356.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Pool from $370.00 to $305.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Pool from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Pool from $338.00 to $290.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Pool presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $350.00.

NASDAQ:POOL opened at $371.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Pool Co. has a one year low of $293.51 and a one year high of $422.73. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $351.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $358.52. The company has a market cap of $14.25 billion, a PE ratio of 29.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.00.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The specialty retailer reported $4.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.90 by $0.09. Pool had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 32.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.89 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pool Co. will post 10.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.56%.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

