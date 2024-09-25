Insigneo Advisory Services LLC Acquires 777 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,580 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $2,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of INTU. Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its position in Intuit by 2.8% during the second quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 582 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its position in Intuit by 10.5% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 168 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Intuit by 3.7% during the second quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 448 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in Intuit by 2.6% during the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 659 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebrook Private Inc. boosted its position in Intuit by 4.5% during the first quarter. Stonebrook Private Inc. now owns 398 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuit alerts:

Insider Transactions at Intuit

In other news, insider Scott D. Cook sold 2,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $637.19, for a total transaction of $1,568,124.59. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,453,105 shares in the company, valued at $4,111,853,974.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Scott D. Cook sold 2,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $637.19, for a total transaction of $1,568,124.59. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,453,105 shares in the company, valued at $4,111,853,974.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 862 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $621.03, for a total value of $535,327.86. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,840 shares in the company, valued at $2,384,755.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 52,548 shares of company stock worth $33,604,124. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on INTU. Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intuit in a research report on Friday, June 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Intuit from $700.00 to $760.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Intuit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Intuit from $730.00 to $780.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Intuit from $690.00 to $795.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $720.37.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Intuit

Intuit Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ INTU opened at $638.20 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $178.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.87, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.24. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $473.56 and a 12 month high of $676.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $635.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $630.96.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The software maker reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 18.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 14.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. This is a boost from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. Intuit’s payout ratio is 33.21%.

About Intuit

(Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.