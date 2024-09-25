Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Sold by Insigneo Advisory Services LLC

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC reduced its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 33.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,724 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 12,217 shares during the period. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Alibaba Group by 14.6% in the second quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 16.7% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 990 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 10,658 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $826,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in Alibaba Group by 11.2% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,533 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EPIQ Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 0.3% in the second quarter. EPIQ Capital Group LLC now owns 46,091 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,396,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. 13.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BABA has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America raised their price objective on Alibaba Group from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.61.

Alibaba Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BABA opened at $97.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $246.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.33. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1 year low of $66.63 and a 1 year high of $97.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.95.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The specialty retailer reported $16.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $14.57. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 7.31%. The company had revenue of $243.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.47 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

