ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) Shares Gap Up to $20.06

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $20.06, but opened at $20.72. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services shares last traded at $21.54, with a volume of 2,092,957 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ZIM. Barclays lifted their price target on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Citigroup downgraded ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $11.60 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $10.50 price target on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $12.20 to $13.70 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ZIM Integrated Shipping Services has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $14.84.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.88. The stock has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.04 and a beta of 1.83.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 19th. The company reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $1.01. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services had a positive return on equity of 2.89% and a negative net margin of 32.81%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.37) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. will post 10.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th were given a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. This is a positive change from ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -4.35%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ZIM Integrated Shipping Services

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $417,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the second quarter valued at $5,849,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 2,341.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,343,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 306.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 425,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,440,000 after acquiring an additional 321,100 shares during the period. 21.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Company Profile

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. It provides door-to-door and port-to-port transportation services for various types of customers, including end-users, consolidators, and freight forwarders.

