Companhia Paranaense de Energia (NYSE:ELPC) Shares Gap Up to $6.45

Shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia (NYSE:ELPC – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $6.45, but opened at $6.63. Companhia Paranaense de Energia shares last traded at $6.63, with a volume of 2,695 shares traded.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.53.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia (NYSE:ELPC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Companhia Paranaense de Energia

The firm also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.0641 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 2nd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ELPC. Vinland Capital Management Gestora de Recursos LTDA. bought a new stake in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia in the 4th quarter worth $4,967,000. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda increased its stake in Companhia Paranaense de Energia by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 458,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,695,000 after buying an additional 8,417 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,217,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Companhia Paranaense de Energia in the 4th quarter valued at about $145,000. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Companhia Paranaense de Energia during the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000.

About Companhia Paranaense de Energia

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL engages in the generation, transformation, distribution, and sale of electricity to industrial, residential, commercial, rural, and other customers in Brazil. The company operates through Power Generation and Transmission, Power Distribution, GAS, Power Sale, and Holding and Services segments.

