Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) Shares Gap Down to $5.81

Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $5.81, but opened at $5.14. Revance Therapeutics shares last traded at $5.22, with a volume of 2,484,278 shares.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on RVNC shares. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 12th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 12th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Revance Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Revance Therapeutics from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut Revance Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.50.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.26.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $65.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.30 million. The company’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.80) earnings per share.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Certuity LLC acquired a new position in Revance Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $26,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Revance Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in Revance Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Revance Therapeutics by 2,167.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,911 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 18,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Revance Therapeutics by 52.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 22,167 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 7,628 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications in the United States and internationally. The company’s lead drug candidate is DAXXIFY (DaxibotulinumtoxinA-lanm) for injection for the treatment of glabellar lines and cervical dystonia; has completed phase II clinical trials to treat upper facial lines, moderate or severe dynamic forehead lines, and moderate or severe lateral canthal lines; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of adult upper limb spasticity and plantar fasciitis.

