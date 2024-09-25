Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) Shares Gap Up to $58.73

Shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $58.73, but opened at $60.40. Ciena shares last traded at $61.29, with a volume of 401,347 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Ciena in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Ciena from $67.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Raymond James lowered shares of Ciena from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Ciena in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Ciena from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.00.

Ciena Trading Down 1.9 %

The company has a market capitalization of $8.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.20, a PEG ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.79. The company has a current ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.09. Ciena had a return on equity of 5.98% and a net margin of 3.44%. The business had revenue of $942.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $928.31 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. Ciena’s quarterly revenue was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Ciena Co. will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

In other Ciena news, SVP Jason Phipps sold 2,712 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.29, for a total value of $130,962.48. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 96,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,635,840. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP David M. Rothenstein sold 3,500 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.24, for a total value of $196,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 205,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,552,877.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jason Phipps sold 2,712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.29, for a total transaction of $130,962.48. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 96,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,635,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,712 shares of company stock valued at $498,637 over the last 90 days. 0.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Ciena by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 201,552 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,072,000 after buying an additional 26,870 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ciena in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Ciena by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 28,384 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 3,415 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Ciena during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in Ciena by 79.3% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 90,699 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,082,000 after purchasing an additional 40,102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, optical transport network switching, IP routing, and switching services.

